Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:ESRT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.84. 23,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $16.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.87.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.31 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 3,175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 324.5% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

