Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Empire Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Empire Resorts alerts:

Empire Resorts stock remained flat at $$9.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,558. Empire Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter. Empire Resorts had a negative net margin of 65.05% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Empire Resorts stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Empire Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:NYNY) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Empire Resorts worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire Resorts Company Profile

Empire Resorts, Inc engages in hospitality and gaming businesses in New York. The company owns and operates Monticello Casino and Raceway, a video gaming machine (VGM) and harness horseracing facility in Monticello that operates 1,110 VGMs, including 1,090 video lottery terminals and 20 electronic table game positions; Resorts World Catskills, a casino resort located in Sullivan County, New York; The Alder, a 101-room modern lifestyle hotel; and Amenities, a Casino with 332 guest rooms and suites.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.