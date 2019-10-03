Emerson Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 119,505 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 119,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.0% of Emerson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 616,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,709 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 48,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 105,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 96.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 280,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 137,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,052,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,207,000 after acquiring an additional 386,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFA traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $63.18. 1,697,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,983,355. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $67.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

