Elite (1337) Price Reaches $0.0000

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Elite coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. Elite has a market capitalization of $322,079.00 and approximately $462.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elite has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003979 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00001189 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000781 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00063194 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Elite Coin Profile

Elite (1337) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,297,678,184 coins and its circulating supply is 26,495,325,069 coins. Elite’s official website is www.elitecurrency.info . The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elite’s official Twitter account is @elitecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elite

Elite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elite using one of the exchanges listed above.

