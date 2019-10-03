ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI) Shares Down 0.4%

ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI) shares were down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.01, approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 150,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19.

