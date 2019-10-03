Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Electroneum has a total market cap of $38.67 million and approximately $495,027.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Liquid, Cryptomate and Cryptohub.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,834,665,869 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Liquid, TradeOgre, Bitbns, Cryptohub, Kucoin, Cryptopia and Cryptomate. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

