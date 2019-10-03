EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Sells 601 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 15.2% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $21,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.19. The stock had a trading volume of 13,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,235. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.49 and a 1-year high of $185.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.82.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.6213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

