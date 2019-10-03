EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Acquires 127 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.30. 2,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,555. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.58. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $192.40.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2111 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

