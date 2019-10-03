Edge Price Down 6% Over Last 7 Days (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Edge has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Edge token can now be bought for about $0.0573 or 0.00000699 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, HitBTC, OKEx and Gate.io. Edge has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and $9,479.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00038561 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006390 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.87 or 0.05313614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000437 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Edge Token Profile

Edge is a token. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,602,461 tokens. Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edge’s official website is edge.network/en . The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, OKEx, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Gate.io and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

