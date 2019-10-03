Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) PT Set at $19.80 by Citigroup

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) received a $19.80 price target from equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

NYSE EC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,465. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.57. Ecopetrol has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 167,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

