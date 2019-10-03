Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.55

Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.55 and traded as high as $15.13. Ecology and Environment shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 1,344 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ecology and Environment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Ecology and Environment from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ecology and Environment stock. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45,068 shares during the quarter. Ecology and Environment makes up 1.2% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.51% of Ecology and Environment worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecology and Environment Company Profile (NASDAQ:EEI)

Ecology & Environment, Inc, an environmental consulting firm, provides professional services to government and private clients worldwide. It offers support services for response and site assessment activities related to the release and threat of release of oil, petroleum products, hazardous substances, and weapons of mass destruction or pollutants or contaminants; and undertakes task order contracts comprising various environmental assessment projects, engineering and oversight of pollution remediation, and other hazardous waste remediation activities, as well as prepares environmental impact assessment documents for federal land management agencies.

