Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.55

Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.55 and traded as high as $15.13. Ecology and Environment shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 1,344 shares.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ecology and Environment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Ecology and Environment from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55.
Ecology & Environment, Inc, an environmental consulting firm, provides professional services to government and private clients worldwide. It offers support services for response and site assessment activities related to the release and threat of release of oil, petroleum products, hazardous substances, and weapons of mass destruction or pollutants or contaminants; and undertakes task order contracts comprising various environmental assessment projects, engineering and oversight of pollution remediation, and other hazardous waste remediation activities, as well as prepares environmental impact assessment documents for federal land management agencies.
