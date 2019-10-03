Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $340.00

Eco Animal Health Group Plc (LON:EAH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 340 ($4.44) and last traded at GBX 353 ($4.61), with a volume of 3606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 353 ($4.61).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eco Animal Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $237.66 million and a PE ratio of 20.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 372 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 394.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.09.

ECO Animal Health Group plc develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

