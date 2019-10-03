ECC Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last week, ECC has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One ECC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, C-Patex and CoinExchange. ECC has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $516.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ECC alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00031072 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00071220 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001806 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00131050 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000848 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,103.03 or 0.99337930 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 379.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002202 BTC.

About ECC

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here . ECC’s official website is ecc.network . The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ECC

ECC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-Patex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ECC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ECC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ECC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.