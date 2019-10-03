Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETB)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of ETB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.37. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,697. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

