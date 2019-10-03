Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.83. 3,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,799. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

