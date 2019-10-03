EATON VANCE SHO/COM Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EVG)

EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd.

EATON VANCE SHO/COM has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

EVG traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.23. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,834. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16. EATON VANCE SHO/COM has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $13.68.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

