Eaton Vance Management Purchases New Position in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 345,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,000. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.31% of American Axle & Manufact. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 189,832 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the 1st quarter worth about $438,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 682,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Shares of NYSE:AXL traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.32. 674,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

