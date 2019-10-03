Eaton Vance Management Cuts Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 89.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 742,144 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Leidos by 958.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,113,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,543,000 after buying an additional 3,724,716 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 10.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,375,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $269,537,000 after acquiring an additional 307,860 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,930,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,727,000 after acquiring an additional 44,007 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 2.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,730,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,920,000 after acquiring an additional 48,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Leidos by 105.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,415,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,711,000 after acquiring an additional 725,477 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $42,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,168.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LDOS stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.85. 154,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,167. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.16. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $89.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 31.05%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

