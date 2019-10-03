Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,750,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,264 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2,416.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,943,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,362,375,000 after purchasing an additional 781,260 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at $57,848,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 312.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 799,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,137,000 after purchasing an additional 606,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ED shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.01.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.35. The stock had a trading volume of 234,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,005. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.29 and a 12 month high of $94.97.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

