Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EFT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.22. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,138. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

