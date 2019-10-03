Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:EVT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,777. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

