easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.39

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.39 and last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Several research analysts have commented on EJTTF shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of easyJet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.60 price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.09.

Get easyJet alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.83.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.