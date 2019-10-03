easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 1,200 by Bank of America

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price from equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EZJ. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Oddo Securities cut easyJet to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,176.91 ($15.38).

LON EZJ traded down GBX 22.50 ($0.29) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,122 ($14.66). 1,869,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,004.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,023.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.86. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 840 ($10.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.87). The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94.

In other news, insider Andrew Findlay bought 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 970 ($12.67) per share, with a total value of £12,406.30 ($16,211.03). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,721.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

