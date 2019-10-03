easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 1,200 by Bank of America

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price from equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EZJ. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Oddo Securities cut easyJet to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,176.91 ($15.38).
LON EZJ traded down GBX 22.50 ($0.29) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,122 ($14.66). 1,869,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,004.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,023.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.86. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 840 ($10.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.87). The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94.
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.
