EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,178. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $380.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.16.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 110.2% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 136,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 71,450 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the second quarter valued at about $686,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 954.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 287.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EAGLE POINT CR/COM

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

