EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,178. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $380.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.16.
EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.
About EAGLE POINT CR/COM
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.
