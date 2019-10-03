Eagle Capital Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $7.78. Eagle Capital Growth Fund shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 1,055 shares.

Get Eagle Capital Growth Fund alerts:

In related news, CFO David C. Sims bought 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $57,710.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,639 shares of company stock valued at $91,910 over the last three months.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) by 299.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,574 shares during the quarter. Eagle Capital Growth Fund makes up 1.0% of Matisse Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.