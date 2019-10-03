Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of EGLE remained flat at $$4.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. 377,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,653. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $313.86 million, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $5.98.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $48.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.96 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 0.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 32,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $181,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,245,690.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Jr. Leand purchased 59,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $247,281.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,873.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,569,356 shares of company stock valued at $11,649,516 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 27,034,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $141,658,000 after buying an additional 766,616 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $471,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after buying an additional 334,039 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.