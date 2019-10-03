Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

NASDAQ DYAI traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.98. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,776. Dyadic International has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dyadic International will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ronen Tchelet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $57,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bandera Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,534,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

