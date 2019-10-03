DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €27.50 by Credit Suisse Group

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) has been assigned a €27.50 ($31.98) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.70 ($36.86) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €31.36 ($36.46).

Get DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA alerts:

ETR:DWS traded down €0.61 ($0.71) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €26.40 ($30.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,637 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is €26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and a PE ratio of 12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.91. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 52-week low of €22.32 ($25.95) and a 52-week high of €34.18 ($39.74).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.