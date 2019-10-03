DWF Group (LON:DWF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

DWF Group PLC (LON:DWF)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 121.50 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 121.50 ($1.59), approximately 137,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.50 ($1.60).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of DWF Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 120.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.00 million and a PE ratio of 27.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. DWF Group’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

About DWF Group (LON:DWF)

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services to multinationals, government and public sector bodies, and high net worth individuals in the areas of corporate, litigation, and real estate practice groups.

