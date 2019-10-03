Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 842 ($11.00).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNLM shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Dunelm Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 785 ($10.26) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

In other news, insider Ian Bull bought 4,000 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 879 ($11.49) per share, with a total value of £35,160 ($45,942.77). Also, insider Laura Carr bought 11,000 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 875 ($11.43) per share, for a total transaction of £96,250 ($125,767.67). In the last three months, insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,000.

Dunelm Group stock traded down GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 809 ($10.57). 323,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,389. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 482.80 ($6.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 992 ($12.96). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 861.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 881.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 32 ($0.42) dividend. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $20.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

