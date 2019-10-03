Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 77.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,934 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,914,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,286,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,450,250,000 after buying an additional 888,787 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Duke Energy by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,711,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,443,000 after buying an additional 3,574,870 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Duke Energy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,852,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,427,000 after buying an additional 566,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,419,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,922,000 after buying an additional 263,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.12. 747,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.79. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $78.52 and a 52-week high of $96.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.78.

In other news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $409,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,982,901.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,325.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,653. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

