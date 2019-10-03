Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,057,297 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the previous session’s volume of 357,924 shares.The stock last traded at $27.90 and had previously closed at $27.95.

Several research analysts have commented on DOVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dova Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $805.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million. Dova Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 544.09% and a negative return on equity of 101.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dova Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 85,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.68 per share, with a total value of $1,419,534.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Laliberte sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 163,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,879 and sold 12,069 shares valued at $199,853. 60.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOVA. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $214,000. 32.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA)

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

