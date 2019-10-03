DopeCoin Trading 20.1% Lower This Week (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. DopeCoin has a market capitalization of $183,672.00 and approximately $2,730.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DopeCoin

DopeCoin (CRYPTO:DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DopeCoin Coin Trading

DopeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

