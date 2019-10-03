Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOMO shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Domo from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Domo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 target price on shares of Domo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $52.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Get Domo alerts:

Shares of DOMO traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 35,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Domo has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average is $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $439.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.27. Domo had a negative net margin of 81.35% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The firm had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.44) earnings per share. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joshua G. James bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,020,000.00. Corporate insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Domo by 412.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Domo by 100.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the second quarter worth about $94,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.