Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $248.57

Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $248.57 and traded as high as $251.60. Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at $250.90, with a volume of 2,010,008 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOM. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective (down from GBX 230 ($3.01)) on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 268.13 ($3.50).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 242.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 248.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). On average, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. will post 1804.9999792 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.20%.

About Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

