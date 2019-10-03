Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, CoinFalcon, Coinbe and FreiExchange. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $284.47 million and $34.72 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00685109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012708 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010086 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 121,467,390,306 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, FreiExchange, BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu, Graviex, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Coinsquare, Kraken, Mercatox, Coindeal, Novaexchange, HitBTC, SouthXchange, QBTC, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, C-Patex, Bitbns, CoinEx, Bit-Z, Tripe Dice Exchange, BtcTrade.im, Exrates, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Bits Blockchain, cfinex, OpenLedger DEX, Indodax, Bittrex, BitFlip, BTC Trade UA, Bittylicious, Tux Exchange, Exmo, BCEX, YoBit, Tidex, Cryptomate, Poloniex, Koineks, Bitsane, Cryptohub, CoinFalcon, Coinbe, Fatbtc, Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin, Robinhood, Instant Bitex, Crex24, C-CEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

