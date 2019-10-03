Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) shares rose 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.05 and last traded at $49.72, approximately 4,648,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,610,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.99.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.86.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.3259 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 358.0% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 112,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 88,133 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.