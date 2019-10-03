Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) shares rose 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.05 and last traded at $49.72, approximately 4,648,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,610,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.99.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.86.
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.3259 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.
Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TZA)
Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.
