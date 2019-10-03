Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $16.34

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.83, but opened at $16.34. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 2,566,348 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.00.
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.
About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)
Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.
