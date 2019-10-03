Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $765.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $39.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.30 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 27,133 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,019 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 286,613 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

