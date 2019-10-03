DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) Trading 9.5% Higher

Shares of DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ:DHXM) traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.61, 105,298 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 107,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners set a $3.00 price objective on DHX Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC set a $2.00 price target on DHX Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHX Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $2.30 price target on DHX Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.74 million, a P/E ratio of 80.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHXM. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHX Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHX Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DHX Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of DHX Media by 2,055.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 229,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHX Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

