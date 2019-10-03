DHT (NYSE:DHT) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.59

Shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 127697 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHT. ValuEngine raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.90.
The firm has a market capitalization of $928.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in DHT by 581.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at $963,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at $656,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at $3,439,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 42.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DHT Company Profile (NYSE:DHT)
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
