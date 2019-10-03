DHT (NYSE:DHT) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.59

Shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 127697 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHT. ValuEngine raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $928.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). DHT had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in DHT by 581.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at $963,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at $656,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at $3,439,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 42.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

