DHT (NYSE:DHT) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DHT. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Shares of DHT traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,133,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53. DHT has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.37 million. DHT had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect that DHT will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in DHT by 581.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in DHT during the second quarter valued at $963,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DHT during the second quarter valued at $656,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DHT during the second quarter valued at $3,439,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DHT during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

