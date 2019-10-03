DFS Furniture’s (DFS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.57% from the stock’s previous close.

DFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 261.25 ($3.41).

Shares of LON:DFS traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 219 ($2.86). 23,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,185. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 223.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.03. DFS Furniture has a twelve month low of GBX 177.80 ($2.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 258.50 ($3.38). The company has a market capitalization of $464.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.13.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

