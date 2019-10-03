DeVault (DVT) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last week, DeVault has traded down 32.7% against the dollar. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex. DeVault has a total market capitalization of $13,692.00 and approximately $147.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005417 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000096 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 60.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000047 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault (CRYPTO:DVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 48,826,124 coins and its circulating supply is 41,762,076 coins. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto . DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

