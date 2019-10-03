Desire Reaches Market Cap of $11,650.00 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 19% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Desire has traded down 40% against the US dollar. One Desire coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Mercatox, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. Desire has a total market cap of $11,650.00 and $15,946.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,163.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.56 or 0.02127292 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $219.99 or 0.02696300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00675771 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012755 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00674935 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00055686 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00453621 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012296 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,134,982 coins and its circulating supply is 9,534,982 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

