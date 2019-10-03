Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Denbury Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $2.00 target price on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $2.00 target price on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.54.

NYSE:DNR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.04. 308,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,708,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 3.37. Denbury Resources has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $343.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.52 million. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Denbury Resources will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Denbury Resources by 57.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 256,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 93,580 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Denbury Resources by 436.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 959,380 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Denbury Resources by 42.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 274,130 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 81,465 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Denbury Resources by 37.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 297,826 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 80,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Denbury Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 856,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

