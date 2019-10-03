Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Shares Down 5%

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) shares dropped 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.13, approximately 10,450,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 13,032,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

DNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $2.00 price objective on Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Denbury Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Denbury Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $2.00 price objective on Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Denbury Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.54.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $497.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $343.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.52 million. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNR. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

