Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) Shares Gap Down to $12.27

Shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.25, but opened at $12.27. Delphi Technologies shares last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 38,306 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on DLPH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Delphi Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delphi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.64.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.94.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $250,768.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,598,082.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,894,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Delphi Technologies by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,343,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,867,000 after buying an additional 2,054,349 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,863,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Delphi Technologies by 3,422.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,639,000 after buying an additional 618,666 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,242,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Delphi Technologies by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,566,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,314,000 after buying an additional 459,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:DLPH)

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.