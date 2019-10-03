Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Holdings Decreased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dell by 49.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,060,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314,243 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Dell by 597.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,933,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,222,000 after buying an additional 1,656,435 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Dell by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,218,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,889,000 after purchasing an additional 342,036 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dell by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,680,000 after purchasing an additional 684,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dell by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 965,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,058,000 after purchasing an additional 133,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DELL traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.64. The company had a trading volume of 36,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,680. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.94. Dell Inc. has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.69. Dell had a return on equity of 136.69% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.32 billion. Dell’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 target price on Dell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Dell from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dell from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $68.00 price objective on Dell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Dell from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.94.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,668,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $137,150,722.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Allison Dew sold 22,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $1,321,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,828,008 shares of company stock worth $198,004,279 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

