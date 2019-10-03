DEEX (DEEX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $960.00

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, DEEX has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One DEEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. DEEX has a total market cap of $446,996.00 and approximately $960.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005425 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX (DEEX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

